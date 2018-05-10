Latest

Rock Springs Tigers Advance to Round Two of Regionals (Picture Essay)

TOPICS:

May 10, 2018

The Rock Springs Tigers soccer team advances to the second round of the 4A West Regionals and earns a spot at the state finals after defeating Evanston 1-0.

View pictures from the game tonight below:

Julio Nieblas passes the ball to a teammate

Luswin Trujillo dribble up the field 

Halftime

 

Kingdom Wanjoku does some fancy footwork to get around an opponent

 

Goalie Nic Kautzman goes for a deep pass downfield

 

Ernesto Becerra dribbles the ball up the field

 

Game-winning celebration

