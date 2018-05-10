Rock Springs Tigers Advance to Round Two of Regionals (Picture Essay)

May 10, 2018
The Rock Springs Tigers soccer team advances to the second round of the 4A West Regionals and earns a spot at the state finals after defeating Evanston 1-0.
View pictures from the game tonight below:
Julio Nieblas passes the ball to a teammate
Luswin Trujillo dribble up the field
Halftime
Kingdom Wanjoku does some fancy footwork to get around an opponent
Goalie Nic Kautzman goes for a deep pass downfield
Ernesto Becerra dribbles the ball up the field
Game-winning celebration
