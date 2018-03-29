Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers Host Evanston Today

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers soccer teams play host to 4A West rival, Evanston Red Devils this afternoon.

The Lady Tigers take the field at 4 p.m. at Rock Springs High School. The Lady Tigers head into this afternoons game coming off a 5-0 shutout victory over the Green River Lady Wolves last Thursday, March 22nd. The Lady Tigers currently sit second in the 4A West conference with a 2-0 conference record and a 3-1 overall record.

The Evanston Lady Red Devils come into Rock Springs coming off a 3-2 loss to the Green River Wolves and are currently 0-3 in conference play and 0-4-2 overall record.

The undefeated Tigers take the field at 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High School. The Tigers head into this afternoons game coming off a 4-0 shutout victory over the Green River Wolves last Thursday, March 22nd. The Tigers currently sit first in the 4A West conference with a 2-0 conference record and a 4-0 overall record.