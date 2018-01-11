Rock Springs Tigers Boys And Girls Basketball Teams Play Host to Laramie Friday

The Rock Springs Tigers boys and girls basketball teams will both be at home this Friday as they host the Laramie Plainsman.

The Lady Tigers head into Friday’s game at 5-4 while Laramie is 4-6 on the season. The Lady Tigers are coming off a two-game loss at the Cheyenne East Invitational last weekend and hope to rebound this weekend.

Lady Tigers sophomore Ky Buell (Pictured Above) leads the team and class 4A in scoring averaging 24.2 points per game. She is also fourth in the state in assists averaging 3.6 per game.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Tiger Gymnasium You can hear the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkkk. The Lady Tiger pregame show is set for 5:40 p.m.

The Tigers head into Friday’s game at 5-4 while Laramie is 6-4 on the season. The Tigers are coming off a three-game loss at the Cheyenne East Invitational last weekend and hope to rebound this weekend.

Tigers freshman Graedyn Buell (Pictured Above) leads the team and class 4A in scoring averaging 21.8 points per game. He is also first in the state in assists averaging 7.1 per game.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Gymnasium. You can hear the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkkk.