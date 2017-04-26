Rock Springs Tigers Boys and Girls Score Wins In Evanston. New Soccer Poll Released

(Rock Spring, WY) – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers soccer teams both won their conference road matches at Evanston yesterday. The Lady Tigers were 6-2 winners while the Tigers boys scored a 4-0 shutout. Both teams return to action on Friday when they host Jackson.

The new WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media 4A Boys and Girls Soccer Polls are out. The Rock Springs Tigers are rated number four in this week’s poll while the Green River boys move up to number five. Cheyenne Central is top rated with Laramie and Campbell County rounding out the top three.

In the 4A Girls poll, the Green River Lady Wolves make an appearance at number seven. Rock Springs Lady Tigers did not receive any votes this week. Campbell County is this week’s new number one followed by Laramie and Cheyenne East.