Rock Springs Tigers Boys and Girls Teams Score Wins At Green River Meet

(Green River, Wyoming) – The Rock Springs Tiger boys and girls track both easily won their divisions of the Green River Invitational Track Meet which took place Friday in Green River. The Tiger boys totaled 215 team points to easily out distance second place Green River who finished with 90 points. Lander was third with 89 points, followed by Evanston (67.50), Big Piney (55), H.E.M. (37), Kemmerer (35.5), Lyman (19), Encampment (19, Pinedale (11) and Farson-Eden (3).

In the girl’s competition, The Lady Tigers scored 155.50 to outdistance Evanston with 120 points. Host Green River finished sixth with 45 points. Other team scores; Lyman (71), Big Piney (67.5), Pinedale (56), Lander (37), Encampment (27), Kemmerer (16), Farson-Eden (16) and H.E.M (2).

Yesterday’s Rock Springs and Green River event winners were:

Girls 200 Meters – Selena Cudney, Rock SpringsGirls 400 Meters – Bailee Radokovich, Rock SpringsGirls 300 Meter Hurdles – Jenae Ramirez, Rock Springs Girls 4 x 100 Relay – Rock Springs “A”Girls 4 x 800 Relay – Rock Springs “A”

Boys 100 Meters – Oaklan Jenkins, Rock SpringsBoys 200 Meters – Erick Salcido, Rock SpringsBoys 400 Meters – Damon Longfellow, Rock SpringsBoys 800 Meters – Preston Portillo, Rock SpringsBoys 110 Meter Hurdles – Trent Rasmussen, Rock SpringsBoys 300 Meter Hurdles – Eric Salcido, Rock SpringsBoys 4 x 100 Relay – Rock Springs “A”Boys 4 x 400 Relay – Rock Springs “A”Boys 4 x 800 Relay – Rock Springs “A”Boys Pole Vault – Brenden Lapp, Rock SpringsBoys Long Jump – Oaklan Jenkins, Rock SpringsBoys Shot Put – Hunter Spartz, Green RiverBoys Discuss – Hunter Spartz, Green River