Rock Springs Tigers Take The Win Over Cheyenne South

The Rock Springs Tigers were able to come away with the win as they defeat the Cheyenne South Bison, 69-62.

Senior Nich McMurtrey(pictured) lead the team in scoring, shooting for a game total 22 points. Freshman Graedyn Buell (pictured) chipped in 17 points, and junior Derek Lionberger added 12.

The Tigers are at on the road next Friday, January 19, as they host travel west to take on the Evanston Red Devils. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Tiger Arena. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.