Rock Springs Tigers Come Away With The Win Over Laramie

With a 19 point lead at the half, the Rock Springs Tigers had to battle in the second half to keep the lead, ending the game with a ten-point, 72-62, victory over the Laramie Plainsman.

Freshman Graedyn Buell (pictured) lead the team in scoring, shooting for a game total 22 points. Junior Derek Lionberger (pictured) chipped in 16 points, while senior Noah Spence (pictured) added 11 and senior Nick McMurtrey added 10.

The Tigers are at home again tomorrow, January 13, as they host the Cheyenne South Bison. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.