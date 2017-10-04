Rock Springs Tigers Cross Country Team To Hold Charity Fun Run Saturday

The Rock Springs Tigers Cross Country team will be holding a Fundraiser Run on Saturday.

Members from the Rock Springs High School Cross Country team will meet at Cruel Jack’s parking lot at 8 a.m. Saturday and will drive to the base of Wilkens Peak just south of Rock Springs.

Members of the Cross Country team raise funds through the sale of t-shirts for $25 each. The group also sells signs in-house. The signs display the name of this year’s honorees and will be placed every 400 meters during the Rock Springs Invitational meet on Friday. The goal of the fundraiser is to honor the memory of previous members of the Rock Springs Cross Country team who have since passed on.

This year, the team will honor the memory of Justin MacDonald, Nicole Peterson and Dan Bruner whose families have chosen charities for donations. A third of all the funds will go to each of the following charities: Ronald McDonald House of Salt Lake City, St. Jude Hospital, and the Black Dog Rescue.

To donate to the fundraiser or for more information on the run, please contact Rock Springs Cross Country Head Coach Brad Dekrey at 1(307)382-4722.