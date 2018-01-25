Rock Springs Tigers Defeat Cross County Rival, Green River Wolves

After a slow start, the Rock Springs Tigers were able to gain control and take the, 87-65, win over cross-county rival, Green River Wolves.

The Lady Tigers were led by freshman Graedyn Buell who added 22 points to the board. Junior Derek Lionberger added 20 points, while senior Noah Spence pitch in 17.

Green River was led by senior Cameron Morris who shot for 17 points. Junior Chase Stoeger and Senior Devin Love each added 12 points.

The Wolves are 1-2 in conference play and 11-3 on the season. The Wolves are in Casper next weekend as they take on the Natrona County Mustangs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers, now 2-1 in conference play and 9-5 on the season are on the road next week as they travel to Casper to take on the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday, February 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.