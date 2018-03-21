Rock Springs Tigers Defeat Jackson (Picture Essay)

March 21, 2018
The Rock Springs Tigers were able to take the double overtime win yesterday as they defeated the Jackson Broncs, 5-4. The Tigers are now 3-0 on the season. The Tigers will take on cross-county rival, the Green River Wolves tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Rock Springs Junior High field.
Jaymin Carroll goes up for the head-butt against an opponent.
Brayden Latham looks to take the ball away from an opponent.
Conner McCloskey takes the ball down the field.
Kingdom Wanjoku chases the ball down.
Halftime meeting on the bench.
Adrian Martinez runs down the field with the ball while avoiding a Jackson player.
Julio Nieblas takes the ball away from a Jackson player.
Kerstin Klein passes the ball to a teammate to avoid it from being taken.
Tigers WIN 5-4 in double overtime.
