Rock Springs Tigers Defeat Kelly Walsh (Picture Essay)

The Rock Springs Tigers were able to hold off the Kelly Walsh Trojans in the final minute of the game to win, 50-45. The Tigers are now 4-5 in conference play and 11-9 overall. The Tigers face off against the Natrona County Mustangs tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena. Tune into WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk for live play by play action.

