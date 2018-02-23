Rock Springs Tigers Defeat Kelly Walsh (Picture Essay)

February 23, 2018
The Rock Springs Tigers were able to hold off the Kelly Walsh Trojans in the final minute of the game to win, 50-45. The Tigers are now 4-5 in conference play and 11-9 overall. The Tigers face off against the Natrona County Mustangs tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena. Tune into WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk for live play by play action.
View pictures from tonights game below.
Player Introductions.
Justus Reese enters the game ready to play.
Nick McMurtrey shoots a free-throw attempt.
Noah Spence drives to the basket.
Timeout.
Graedyn Buell makes his way down the court.
Zach Rudelich looks for an open teammate to pass to.
Derek Lionberger looks for a teammate to pass to.
Senior Nick McMurtrey.
Team Manager/Senior Emily Tyler.
Team Manager/Senior Sidney Reese.
Senior Zach Rudelich.
Senior Noah Spence.
Senior Parker Jones.
