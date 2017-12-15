Rock Springs Tigers Defeat Rawlins In Round One of Flaming Gorge Invitational

The Rock Springs Tigers have one the first of their three games this weekend as they defeated the Rawlins Outlaws in game one of the Flaming Gorge Invitational.

The Tigers were able to out pressure the Outlaws in the second half of the game to take the win 81-55.

Freshman Graedyn Buell was the leading scorer for the Tigers adding 23 points to the board. Senior Nick McMurtrey added 16 points to the board and Senior Noah Spence added 13 points in the Tigers win over the Outlaws.

The Tigers will take on Rich County, Utah tonight in Tiger Gymnasium, tip off is set for 6 p.m. You can listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.