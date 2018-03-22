March 22, 2018
The Rock Springs Tigers played host to cross-county rival, Green River Wolves and were unable to take the 4-0 victory.
The Green River Wovles are on the road next week as they travel west to Evanston on Tuesday, March 27 to take on the Evanston Red Devils.
The Rock Springs Tigers will be at home this weekend as they host the Tiger Jamboree.
View pictures of the game below.
Rock Springs’ Kingdom Wanjoku runs down the ball
Green River’s Eliel Ibarra carries the ball down field
Rock Springs Nick Nelson kicks the ball deep down the field
Chase Stoeger of Green River and Eduardo Bravo of Rock Springs both go up to head the ball.
Erik Gwaltney of Green River goes for a shot on goal.
Rock Springs’ Luswin Trujillo looks for an open teammate to throw the ball in to.
Ivan Escalante steals the ball and carries it down field.
Alex Davis of Green River carries the ball down field.
Julio Nieblas of Rock Springs looks to get the steal from a Green River player.
Grant Cobb of Green River tries to keep Jose Andicoechea from the ball
Winning celebrations by the Tigers
Great Sportsmanship by both teams.
Related
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Tigers Down Green River Wolves (Picture Essay)"