Rock Springs Tigers Fall To Cheyenne Central

The Rock Springs Tigers were unable to come away with the win in game two of the Cheyenne East Invitational, as they fall to the Cheyenne Central Indians, 76-72.

Freshman Graedyn Buell had an outstanding performance with a game-high 27 points. Seniors Noah Spence put up 19 points, and Senior Nick McMurtrey added 13 points to the board.

The Tigers will take on Sheridan Broncs tomorrow in round three, tip-off is set for 12 p.m. You can listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.