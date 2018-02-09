Latest

Rock Springs Tigers Fall To Jackson

February 9, 2018

With a strong second half push by the Jackson Broncs, the Rock Springs Tigers fall, 62-58 at home.

Freshman Graedyn Buell led the team with a game-high 27 points. Senior Nick McMurtrey went second on the team when he poured in 15 points for the Tigers.

The Tigers are now 3-3 in conference play and 10-7 overall. The Tigers are at home again tomorrow, Saturday, February 10, as they take on host the 6-0, 14-3 Evanston Red Devils. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Arena. The game will be aired live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.

