Rock Springs Tigers Fall Short in Round One at State

The Rock Springs Tigers fell short against the tough offensive pressure of the Sheridan Broncs, 73-64 in game one of the Wyoming High School 4A State Basketball Tournament.

The Tigers were led in scoring by freshman Graedyn Buell (Pictured) who shot for 20 points in the game. Junior Derek Lionberger (Pictured) was the second leading scorer for the Tigers adding a game total 11 points. The Tigers shot 32 percent in game.

The Tigers will take on the loser of the Cheyenne East vs Kelly Walsh game which began at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 8th.