Latest

Rock Springs Tigers Finish Third at 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational (Picture Essay)

TOPICS:

April 7, 2018

The Rock Springs Tigers soccer team took home the third-place trophy after a 5-4 shootout victory over Lander.

View pictures below:

Kerston Klein looks for a way around an opponent

Eduardo Bravo knocks the ball out of the air with a leaping block.

 

Luswin Trujillo carries the ball down the field

 

Point celebration

 

Halftime

 

Kingdom Wanjoku attempts to steal the ball from a Lander Player

 

Aaron Goldman attempts a shot on goal

 

Jaymin Carroll dives to stop the ball during the shootout.

 

Victory celebration

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Tigers Finish Third at 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational (Picture Essay)"

Leave a Reply