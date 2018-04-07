Rock Springs Tigers Finish Third at 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational (Picture Essay)

April 7, 2018
The Rock Springs Tigers soccer team took home the third-place trophy after a 5-4 shootout victory over Lander.
View pictures below:
Kerston Klein looks for a way around an opponent
Eduardo Bravo knocks the ball out of the air with a leaping block.
Luswin Trujillo carries the ball down the field
Point celebration
Halftime
Kingdom Wanjoku attempts to steal the ball from a Lander Player
Aaron Goldman attempts a shot on goal
Jaymin Carroll dives to stop the ball during the shootout.
Victory celebration
