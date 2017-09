The Rock Springs Tigers Football team will travel to Casper this Friday to take on the Natrona County Mustangs.

The Tigers head into Fridays game tied with Natrona County 2-1. The Tigers come off a win over Cheyenne Central and hope to carry that momentum into Casper.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. with pregame set for 5:40 p.m. Listen to the game live on am 1360 KRKK