Rock Springs Tigers Go 1-1 In Casper

The Rock Springs Tigers were able to pull away from their halftime tie, to take the win over the Natrona County Mustangs, 71-59. The Tigers are now 3-2 in conference play and 9-7 overall.

senior Noah Spence led the team in scoring with 16 points. Freshman Graedyn Buell and sophomore Justis Reese each added 15 points.

The Tigers are at home next Friday, February 9, as they host the Jackson Broncs. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.