Rock Springs Tigers And Green River Wolves Results From Friday’s State Track Meet

The 4A State Track and Field Championship head into their final day today in Casper. In the boy’s competition, Rock Springs is in sixth place in the team standing with 27 points. Green River is seventh with 17 team points. Laramie is leading the 4A Boys competition with 42 points. Campbell County is second at 40 points.

In the 4A Girls team standings, Rock Springs is currently in eighth place with 20 points, Green River is is tenth with 11 points. Casper Kelly Walsh is the girl’s leader with 42.5 points with Campbell County second with 34.5 points.

Here are the placings of Rock Springs and Green River competitors who competed in Friday’s Finals:

Girls 4A 800 Meter Finals: 3rd Bailee Radakovich, Rock Springs, 11th Shaunti Longfellow, Rock Springs 15th Kezley Moore, Green River

Boys 4A 800 Meter Finals: 3rd Braden Reichl, Green River, 11th Preston Portillo, Rock Springs, 13th David Medina, Rock Springs, 14th Parker Jones, Rock Springs

Girls 4A Long Jump Finals: 3rd Selena Cudney, Rock Springs, 6th Lauren Hoyt, Green River

Boys 4A Pole Vault Finals: 3rd Brenden Lapp, Rock Springs, 5th Kell Ransom, Rock Springs

Boys 4A Discus Finals: 5th Zach Geffre, Rock Springs, 8th Hunter Spartz, Green River, 12th Derek Lionberger, Rock Springs, 15th Victor Pampuch, Rock Springs

Girls 4A Shot Put Finals: 12th Natasha Young, Green River, 13th Courtney Smith , Rock Springs, 15th Emily Quigley, Rock Springs, 18 McKenna Bournazian, Rock Springs

Girls 4A High Jump: 2nd (tie) Erika Wilson, Green River

Girls 4A 4 x 100 Meter Relay Finals: 7th Rock Springs – Kyla Henry , Rachel Shuler , Rhys Brandt, Selena Cudney, 8th Green River – Mariyah Brady, Erika Wilson, Lauren Hoyt, Andri Dewey

Boys 4A 4 x 100 Meter Relay: 6th Rock Springs – Favor Okere, Erick Salcido, Jaeden Carnahan, Oaklan Jenkins, 8th Green River – Cody Childress, Kyle Cacho, Cole White, Drew Wilson