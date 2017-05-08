Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves Soccer Moves On To Regional Tournaments

(Rock Springs, WY) – Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves high school soccer regular season came to an end over the weekend. Up next for the teams is the 4A West Regional Tournament at Casper Kelly Walsh.

For Rock Springs, The Tiger boys will have an opening round bye as they are the number one seed. Host Kelly Walsh is the number two seed and also received an opening round bye. In addition, both the Tigers and Trojans have already qualified for state tournament play. The Green River boys will open play on Thursday as the number three seed and will take on number six seed Jackson at 3:00 pm Thursday. The winner qualifies for state tournament play while the loser of that match is eliminated.

In the 4A Girls Regional Tournament, The Green River Lady Wolves are the number two seed and received an opening round by as did number one seed Kelly Walsh. Again, both have qualified for state tournament play. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers are the number three seed and open play on Thursday against Evanston, the number six seed. The winner qualifies for the state tournament while the loser is done for the season.