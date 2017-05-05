Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves Soccer Today. Tigers Track Travels to Utah

The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers high school soccer teams hit the road today as both schools will play in Casper. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will take on fifth rated Casper Kelly Walsh at 4:30 pm while the Lady Wolves of Green River are at Casper Natrona at 4:00 pm.

In the boy’s matches, 4A West Conference leading and fourth rated Rock Springs will play Kelly Walsh at 6:30 pm with fifth rated Green River taking on Natrona at 6:00 pm.

The Rock Springs and Green River will switch opponents on Saturday.

In track and field, Rock Springs will travel to compete in the Mr. Mac/BYU Invitational in Provo, Utah today and Saturday. Some Tiger track members will compete in Lander tomorrow at the Shane Brock Invitational.

Farson-Eden Track team will compete today at the Bobcat Invitational in Thermopolis.