Rock Springs Tigers And Green River Wolves Wrap Up Track Season

The 4A Boys and Girls State Track Meet finished up yesterday in Casper. The Rock Springs Tiger boys finished seventh in the team competition with 60 points while the Green River boy’s team ended up in 10th place with 26 points. Casper Kelly Walsh repeated as the state team champion with 109 points with Laramie second at 94 points.

In the girl’s team competition, the Lady Tigers ended up in ninth place with 45 team points and Green River was 11th with 27 points. Campbell County was the team champion with 126.5 points. Sheridan was a distant second at 78 points.

Here are the results of Rock Springs and Green River athletes who competed in Saturday’s Finals:

Boys 4A Long Jump Finals: 6th Kyle Cacho, Green River, 7th Oaklan Jenkins, Rock Springs, 9th Chance Hofer, Green River

Boys 4A 110 Meter Hurdles Finals: 4th Trent Rasmussen, Rock Springs

Girls 4A 100 Meter Dash Finals: 2nd Andri Dewey, Green River

Boys 4A 100 Meter Dash Finals: 3rd Oaklan Jenkins, Rock Springs

Girls 4A 300 Meter Hurdles Finals: 2nd Jenae Ramirez, Rock Springs

Boys 4A 300 Meter Hurdles Finals: 5th Erick Salcido, Rock Springs

Girls 4A Triple Jump: 6th Kyla Henry, Rock Springs

Boys 4A High Jump Finals: 12th Victor Pampuch, Rock Springs

Boys 4A Shot Put Finals: 4th Hunter Spartz, Green River, 10th Nick Boldt, Green River

Girls 4A 400 Meter Dash Finals: 5th Jenae Ramirez, Rock Springs

Girls 4A 1600 Meter Finals: 10th Bailee Radakovich, Rock Springs, 18th Hanna Crockett, Rock Springs

Boys 4A 1600 Meter Finals: 3rd Parker Jones, Rock Springs, 7th Braden Reichl, Green River, 14th Preston Portillo, Rock Springs

Girls 4A Discus Finals: 7th Courtney Smith, Rock Springs, 12th Emily Quigley, Rock Springs

Girls 4A 200 Meter Dash Finals: 2nd Andri Dewey, Green River, 7th Selena Cudney, Rock Springs

Boys 4A 200 Meter Dash Finals: 5th Erick Salcido, Rock Springs 22.66, 6th Oaklan Jenkins, Rock Springs

Girls 4A 4 x 100 Relay Finals: 3rd Rock Springs – Shaunti Longfellow, Bailee Radakovich, Jenae Ramirez, Rhys Brandt

Boys 4A 4 x 100 Relay Finals: 6th Rock Springs – Damon Longfellow, Brenden Lapp, Erick Salcido, Preston Portillo