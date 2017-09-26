Rock Springs Tigers To Host Campbell County Camels For Homecoming 2017

The 3-2 Rock Springs Tigers are at home this Friday Night as they take on the 0-5 Camels of Campbell County High School.

The Tigers are coming off a 39-13 win over the Cheyenne South Bison last week and home to carry their momentum into the game this Friday as they take on the Camels.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. You can listen to the Tigers live on am 1360 KRKK with your pre-game show beginning at 6:40 p.m.