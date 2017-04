The Rock Springs boys and girls soccer teams will play road 4A West conference matches today as they travel to Evanston.

The Lady Tigers (2-2 conference, 7-3 overall) will play Evanston (0-7 conference, 2-10 overall) at 3:00 pm. The Tiger boys (3-0-1 conference, 8-1-1 overall) will take on the Red Devil boys (1-5-1 conference, 4-7-2 overall) at 5:00 pm.