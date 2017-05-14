Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers Win Regional Soccer Titles

(Rock Springs, WY) – Both the Rock Springs High School soccer teams cam away with 4A West Regional championships yesterday.

The Lady Tigers started of the title sweep with a 1-0 win over Jackson. The Lady Tigers came into the tournament as the number three seed.

The Green River Lady Wolves finished fourth in the 4A West Regional after dropping a 6-0 decision to Kelly Walsh Saturday morning.

Both the Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers move on to this week’s Wyoming 4A State High School Soccer Tournament outside of Sheridan.

The Rock Springs Tiger boys came into the 4A West Regional as the top seed and ended up with the championship with a 3-0 win over tournament host and second seeded Casper Kelly Walsh.

The Green River boys finished third with a 4-3 shootout win over Casper Natrona.

Like their girl’s teams, both boy’s squads will compete in the upcoming state tourament.