Rock Springs Tigers Lose Tough Game To The Sheridan Broncs

The Rock Springs Tigers were unable to hold off the strong offense of the Sheridan Broncs as the Tigers fall in the first game of the season 72-64.
Tigers Freshman Graedyn Buell lead the team in scoring with a game total 35 points. Senior Nick McMurtrey was the teams second leading scoring with a game total 10 points.
The Tigers face off against the Plainsman of Laramie at 12:00 p.m. in the second of three games at the Kelly Walsh Invitational in Casper. Tune into WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk at to hear live play by play action.
