Rock Springs Tigers Lose Tough Game Against Sheridan

With a missed free throw in the final seconds of the game, the Rock Springs Tigers fall, 61-62, to the Sheridan Broncs in the final round of the Cheyenne East Invitational.

Junior Derek Lionberger lead the team with a game-high 18 points. Senior Noah Spence, Junior Justis Reese, and Freshman Graedyn Buell each added 10 points to the board.

The Tigers are at home next Friday, January 12, as they take on the Laramie Plainsman. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.