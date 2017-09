The Rock Springs Tigers battled through the rain and cold in Casper as they took on the Kelly Walsh Trojans.

The Tigers struggled offensively to maintain control of the ball due to the wet conditions and were defeated 21-14.

The Tigers travel to Cheyenne next Friday to take on the Cheyenne South Bison. Game time is set for 6 p.m. with the Tiger pre-game show scheduled for 5:40 p.m. on am 1360 KRKK.