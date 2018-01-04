Rock Springs Tigers Lose Tough Round One At Cheyenne East Invitational





The Rock Springs Tigers lost a tough game one at the Cheyenne East Invitational, as they fall to the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds.

A Strong second half push by the Tigers just wasn’t enough, as the Tigers fall, 88-80.

Freshman, Graedyn Buell lead the Tigers in scoring, adding 27 points to the board. Junior Justis Reese added 17, while sophomore, Derek Lionberger added 16. Senior, Nick McMurtrey was the teams fourth leading scorer in the game with 14 points on the board.

The Tigers will take on Cheyenne Central Indians tomorrow in round two, tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. You can listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.