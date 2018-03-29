Rock Springs Tigers Remain Undefeated After Win Over Evanston (Picture Essay)

March 29, 2018
The Rock Springs Tigers soccer team remains undefeated on the season after their 1-0 win over Evanston. The Tigers are now 3-0 in conference play and 5-0 overall.
The Tigers are on the road next weekend as they travel to Green River to participate in the Green River Invitational on April 6th & 7th.
Julio Piedra intercepts a pass.
Luswin Trujillo makes a shot on goal.
Jaymin Carroll accepts a pass from a teammate.
Aaron Goldman runs to prevent the ball from going out of bounds.
Brayden Lathem tries to steal the ball from an opponent.
Eduardo Bravo passes the ball downfield.
Kingdom Wanjoku steals the ball from an Evanston player.
Jose Andicoechea prepares to take a shot on goal.
