Rock Springs Tigers Soccer Defeats Cheyenne Central in First Game of Season (Picture Essay)

March 17, 2018
The Rock Springs Tigers boys soccer team defeated Cheyenne Central, 3-2 in their home and season opener of the 2018 season. The Tigers are now 1-0 in conference and 1-0 overall on the season. The Tigers take on the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds today at noon at Rock Springs Junior High.
Luswin Trujillo looks to take the pass away from an opponent.
Kingdom Wanjoku takes a pass from a teammate.
Kingdom Wanjoku head-butts the ball towards the goal.
Luswin Trujillo looks for an open teammate to pass to.
The Tigers take some instruction from Coach Klein during halftime.
Jaymin Carroll receives a pass from a teammate.
A Tiger player looks to intercept the ball.
Tigers fans braved the cold to enjoy a great game.
Brayden Latham looks for a teammate to pass the ball to.
Kreston Klein passes to a teammate.
TIGERS WIN!!!
