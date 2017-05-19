Rock Springs Tigers Soccer Season Comes To An End. Wolves Semi-Final Match This Afternoon

The Rock Springs boy’s soccer team won the 4A West Regional Tournament last weekend, but could not keep that momentum going at the 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament. The Tigers lost their second game in two days, 4-0 to Laramie, this afternoon in a loser out consolation game. The loss brings their season to an end.

The Green River boy’s team looks to state in the state championship hunt as they take on Cheyenne East in the 4A State Championship Semi-Final game at 4:30 pm.

Earlier today, The Rock Springs Lady Tigers defeated Casper Kelly Walsh 3-2 to advance to Saturday’s Consolation Championship match against Jackson, who eliminated the Green River Lady Wolves 4-2.