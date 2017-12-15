Rock Springs Tigers Take The Win In Game Two

With a strong third-quarter push, the Rock Springs Tigers take the 63-59 win over the Rich High Rebels in game two of the Flaming Gorge Classic.

The Tigers strong defensive pressure caused the Rebels to turn the ball over a number of times during the game.

Sophomore Justis Reese stepped up in a big way for the Tigers, with a game total 17 points. Senior Nick McMurtrey had a game total 12 points and Junior Derek Lionberger shot for a game total nine points.

The Tigers are on their home court one more time this weekend, as they take on the Thunder Basin Bolts on Saturday. Game time is set for 4:20 p.m. at Tiger Gymnasium. The game can be heard live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.