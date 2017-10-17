Rock Springs Tigers Travel To Casper Friday

The Rock Springs Tigers will travel to Casper to take on the Natrona County Mustangs this Friday.

The 4-4 Tigers are coming off a tough loss to the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds last Friday and hope to turn things around as they head into Casper.

The Tigers are fourth in the state on the offensive side of the ball with an average of 344.5 yards per game and have a total of 2,756 yards on the season. Tigers Mason Randall leads the state with a total of 217.8 yards per game and an average of 7.9 points per game and a season total of 1742 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers sit ninth in the state allowing an average of 376.4 yards per game and 28.3 points per game. Tigers Adam Forbush sits fifth in the state defensively with an average of 7 tackles per game.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Natrona County High School. Listen to the game live beginning with the Tiger Pre-Game show at 5:40 p.m.

2017 wyopreps.com Playoffs Scenario

Week 8 games that will have an impact on playoff seeding: Cheyenne East at Sheridan, Rock Springs at Natrona, Thunder Basin at Laramie, Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central.

Week 8 games that will not have an impact on playoff seeding: Campbell County at Kelly Walsh.

Sheridan, Natrona and Cheyenne East are still jockeying for the 1, 2 and 3 seeds.

Sheridan beats East: If Sheridan beats East, then the top 3 seeds are set with Sheridan #1, Natrona #2, and East #3. The outcome of the Rock Springs at Natrona game becomes irrelevant, because Natrona has head-to-head vs. East.

East beats Sheridan, and Natrona wins: 3-way tie with all teams being 8-1. Sheridan beat Natrona, Natrona beat East, East beat Sheridan. 3-way coin flip for 1, 2, and 3 seeds.

East beats Sheridan, and Natrona loses: East (8-1) gets #1 seed due to head-to-head win vs. Sheridan (8-1). Natrona (7-2) be #3.

Kelly Walsh: Locked into the #4 seed. A win or loss vs. Campbell County changes nothing. The Trojans have head-to-head wins vs. both Thunder Basin and Rock Springs.

Thunder Basin, Rock Springs and Laramie are still jockeying for the 5, 6 and 7 seeds.

Thunder Basin beats Laramie:The Rock Springs at Natrona game becomes irrelevant. TB gets #5 seed and goes to Kelly Walsh, RS #6 and Laramie #7. TB won head-to-head vs. RS, and RS won head-to-head vs. Laramie.

Laramie beats Thunder Basin, and Rock Springs wins: RS (5-4) gets #5 seed and goes to Kelly Walsh. Laramie (4-5) gets #6 seed over TB (4-5) due to head-to-head win. The Bolts drop to #7.

Laramie beats Thunder Basin, and Rock Springs loses: 3-way tie with all teams being 4-5. Rock Springs beat Laramie, Thunder Basin beat Rock Springs, Laramie beat Thunder Basin. 3-way coin flip for 5, 6, and 7 seeds.

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central: Winner is in the playoffs as the #8 seed. Loser is done.

Campbell County: Will miss the playoffs for the first time since 1989. A win vs. Kelly Walsh changes nothing, because they can’t catch the South-Central winner in the standings.