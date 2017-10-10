Rock Springs Tigers Travel To Cheyenne East Friday

The Rock Springs Tigers will travel to Cheyenne this Friday to take on the Thunderbirds of Cheyenne East.

The 4-3 Tigers are coming off a tough loss to the Thunder Basin Bolts last Friday and hope to turn things around as they head into Cheyenne.

The Tigers are third in the state on the offensive side of the ball with an average of 357.6 yards per game and have a total of 2,503 yards on the season. Tigers Mason Randall leads the state with a total of 239.6 yards per game and an average of 17.4 points per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers sit ninth in the state allowing an average of 381.7 yards per game and 27.9 points per game. Tigers Adam Forbush sits fifth in the state defensively with an average of 7 tackles per game.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Cheyenne East High School. Listen to the game live beginning with the Tiger Pre-Game show at 5:40 p.m.