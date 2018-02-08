Rock Springs Tigers Unable To Pin Green River Wolves On Senior Night

The Rock Springs Tigers Wrestling team honored their seven seniors tonight before their dual with the Green River Wolves. The Tigers were unable to take the win as they fall, 37-28. Below are the individual results from the dual.
152 Tristan Profaizer(RS) over Chance Anderson(GR) Decision
160 Wyatt Yenny(RS) over Jon Ty Leininger(GR) Major Decision
170 Nick Froats(GR) over Ashton Walther(RS) Fall
182 Dalton Black(RS) over Kaden Lloyd(GR) Fall
195 Payton Tucker(GR) over Adam Forbush(RS) Major Decision
220 Justin Rubalcaba(GR) over Forfeit
285 AJ Kelly(RS) over John Makie(GR) Decision
106 Clayson Mele (GR) over Cash Christensen(RS) Fall
113 Zack Vasquez(RS) over Kade Flores(GR) Decision
120 Kade Kenezovich(GR) over Cole Seymour(RS) Decision
126 Ashton Dupape(RS) over Devon VanValkenburg(GR) Fall
132 Cameron Metcalf(RS) over Jacob Weipert(GR) Decision
138 Nathan McCann(RS) over Wyatt Martinez(RS) Fall
145 Tanner Adam(GR) over Broderick Meek(RS) Fall
Leave a Reply