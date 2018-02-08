Rock Springs Tigers Unable To Pin Green River Wolves On Senior Night

The Rock Springs Tigers Wrestling team honored their seven seniors tonight before their dual with the Green River Wolves. The Tigers were unable to take the win as they fall, 37-28. Below are the individual results from the dual.

152 Tristan Profaizer(RS) over Chance Anderson(GR) Decision

160 Wyatt Yenny(RS) over Jon Ty Leininger(GR) Major Decision

170 Nick Froats(GR) over Ashton Walther(RS) Fall

182 Dalton Black(RS) over Kaden Lloyd(GR) Fall

195 Payton Tucker(GR) over Adam Forbush(RS) Major Decision

220 Justin Rubalcaba(GR) over Forfeit

285 AJ Kelly(RS) over John Makie(GR) Decision

106 Clayson Mele (GR) over Cash Christensen(RS) Fall

113 Zack Vasquez(RS) over Kade Flores(GR) Decision

120 Kade Kenezovich(GR) over Cole Seymour(RS) Decision

126 Ashton Dupape(RS) over Devon VanValkenburg(GR) Fall

132 Cameron Metcalf(RS) over Jacob Weipert(GR) Decision

138 Nathan McCann(RS) over Wyatt Martinez(RS) Fall

145 Tanner Adam(GR) over Broderick Meek(RS) Fall