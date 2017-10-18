Rock Springs Tigers Do Well At Regionals; Green River Wolves And Rock Springs Tigers Ready To Run At State

The Rock Springs Tigers Cross Country team had two runners finish in the number one spot this past weekend in Jackson at the Regional Cross Country Meet.

Senior Parker Jones was the first to cross the finish line in Jackson in the boys race finishing with a time of 16:04.3 while Sophomore Shaunti Longfellow crossed first in the girls race with a time of 19:09.7.

The Tiger Boys finished in the second place position while the girls took home the number one spot at regionals.

Looking Forward To State

Both the Rock Springs Tigers and the Green River Wolves Cross Country teams will be making the trip to Sheridan this weekend to compete against the thirteen other 4A schools at the State Meet.

Green River Wolves Head Coach Craig Leavitt is confident in his young team as well saying that his boys are feeling very good and that the girls are looking to experience what state is like and is confident that the team will score well individually.

Rock Springs Tigers Head Coach Brad Dekrey is confident in his team and feels that his top runners on both the boys and the girls teams will run very well and stay up in the top 20. Coach Dekrey says that his team is confident going into state and feels that the team should perform very well.

The State Meet is set to begin Saturday morning with the 4A Boys taking off at 11:30 a.m. and the Girls at 1:15 p.m. at the VA Hospital located in Sheridan.