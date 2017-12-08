Rock Springs Tigers Win First Game of Season

The Rock Springs Tigers were able to hold off Laramie Plainsmen for the win in game two of the season as the Tigers win the second game of the Kelly Walsh Invitational 89-79.

Tigers Freshman Graedyn Buell had a game high 32 points, Junior Derek Lionberger added 17 points to the board, Senior Noah Spence shot for 16 points and Sophomore Justis Reese shot for 11 points

The Tigers will face the Star Valley Braves 12:00 p.m. tomorrow in the third of three games at the Kelly Walsh Invitational in Casper. Tune into WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk at to hear live play by play action.