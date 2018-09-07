Rock Springs Tigers Win In Double Overtime in Cheyenne

The Rock Springs Tigers were able to bring home the win in double overtime in Cheyenne, as they defeated the Cheyenne Central Indians 14-8.

The first point came with 7:37 left to go in the first quarter when Senior Coleman Welsh ran the ball in from the five-yard line for the touchdown. The Tigers then attempted and made the two-point conversion making it 8-0 Tigers over the Indians.

The next points to come in the game came with 10:32 on the clock in the fourth quarter when the Indians returned the ball for a touchdown and two-point conversion. Making it 8-8.

The game would go scoreless the remainder of the fourth quarter taking it into overtime. The game would remain scoreless until the second possession in overtime number two when Senior Lewis Atkinson carried the ball into the end-zone on a four-yard touchdown run.

The Tigers are at home next week as they play host to the Trojans of Kelly-Walsh. That game will be aired live on WyoRadio’s kmrz 106.7 with the Tiger Pre-Game show beginning at 5:30 p.m.