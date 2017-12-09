Rock Springs Tigers Win Two of Three Games At Kelly Walsh Invitational

The Rock Springs Tigers will come home from Casper with a two wins as they win their third and final game of the Kelly Walsh Invitational.

The Tigers have been able to out pressure their opponents in two of the first three games of the season as they take the win against the Star Valley Braves 74-57.

Sophomore Graedyn Buell was the leading scorer for the Tigers adding 21 points to the board. Senior Nick McMurtrey added 14 points to the board and Junior Derek Lionberger and Senior Noah Spence each added 12 points in the Tigers win over the Braves.

The Tigers are at home next weekend as they will take part in the Flaming Gorge Classic. Below is a schedule for the Tigers for the Flaming Gorge Classic.

Thursday, December 14

Rock Springs vs Rawlins 6 p.m. at the Rock Springs Tiger Gymnasium

Friday, December 15

Rock Springs vs Rich County Utah 6 p.m. at the Rock Springs Tiger Gymnasium

Saturday, December 16

Rock Springs vs Thunder Basin 2:40 p.m. at the Rock Springs Tiger Gymnasium