Rock Springs Tigers Wrestling Defeats Mountain View Buffaloes 70-12

It was senior recognition night tonight as the Rock Springs Tigers Wrestling team defeated the Mountain View Buffaloes 70-12.

Here are the results from tonights dual.

106 Zach Vasquez (RS) bye, 113 Casey Issacson (RS) bye, 120 Josh Martinez (RS) Lost to Caiden Lawerence, 126 Ashton Dupape (RS) defeats Parker Mair, 132 Cole Seymour (RS) defeats Najib Madbaui , 138 Landon Toth (RS) defeats Caden Stoll, 145 Wyatt Fletcher (RS) defeats Gabe Gardiner, 152 Wyatt Yenney (RS) bye, 160 Thomas Rezzonico (RS) defeats Austin Smith, 170 Brayden Stassinos (RS) defeats Bridger Harris, 182 T.J. McNeil (RS) Defeats Tyson Condos, 195 Adam Forbush (RS) defeats Ethan Fenus, 220 John Nowland (RS) defeats Thomas Burkett, HWT Trevon Peterson(MV) bye