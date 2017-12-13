Rock Springs Tigers And WWCC Mustangs Wrestling Teams To Host Double Header

Tonight will be a great night for wrestling fans in Rock Springs as both the Rock Springs Tigers and Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling teams will host a Double Header at Western Wyoming Community College.

The Rock Springs Tigers will start the double header as they take on the defending 3A state champion Star Valley Braves beginning with the Junior Varsity at 4 p.m. The Varsity team will have their dual beginning at 6 p.m.

The WWCC Mustangs will then take on the Grays Harbor Community College Chokers beginning at 7 p.m. The Mustangs go into tonights match ranked in the number four spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association. Tonight is also Sophomore night for the Mustangs.