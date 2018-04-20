Rock Springs Tour de Wish 5K on May 5

Wyoming – Communities across the state will host a series of 5k events this summer to benefit Make-A-Wish® Wyoming.

Tour de Wish is a series of 5k bike rides, runs and walks that was inspired by the first wish granted in Wyoming to 10-year-old Brian of Gillette who wished for a BMX bike in 1985. Brian’s wish was not only the first wish granted by Make-A-Wish Wyoming, it has become a legacy of serving children with critical medical conditions across the state for years to come. This is the fourth year Make-A-Wish Wyoming has partnered with communities around the state to hold Tour de Wish events. We invite wish supporters to celebrate Brian’s wish and the more than 560 wishes that have since been granted to Wyoming children at Tour de Wish in their community.

Communities hosting Tour de Wish events include:

Rock Springs, May 5

Sundance, May 5

Casper, June 9

Cheyenne, June 16

Thermopolis, June 16

Lander, September 8

Laramie, September 22

The cost to participate in a 5k is $15 for early registrants or $20 for day-of registration. Children 10 years of age and younger participate in all events for $5. All proceeds raised through Tour de Wish events benefit Make-A-Wish Wyoming.

People can register for a Tour de Wish event in any community or learn more information about an event nearby now at www.wyoming.wish.org.

For questions about a Tour de Wish, contact Tess Kersenbrock at 307-234-9474.

About Make-A-Wish Wyoming

Make-A-Wish Wyoming creates life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. To qualify for a wish a child must be between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 and have a critical illnesses that is progressive, degenerative, or malignant. Currently, there are 36 wishes in progress in communities across the state. For more information on these wish stories or about the Wyoming chapter and how you can share the power of a wish® please call 888.WYO.WISH or visit www.wyoming.wish.org.