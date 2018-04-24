Latest

Rock Springs Travels To Evanston Today For Soccer Play

TOPICS:

April 24, 2018

Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers travel to Evanston today in 4A West soccer play.  The Lady Tigers (6-0) are currently tied for the lead in the 4A West with Casper Natrona with 18 conference points. The Evanston girls (0-7) have yet to score a conference point. Match time is 3:00 p.m.

The Tiger boys (4-2) currently stand in third place in the 4A West race with 12 points.  Evanston (0-5-0-2) is currently in last place with two points.  The boys match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves are idle today and will resume conference play on Friday when they travel to Evanston.

