Rock Springs Travels To Evanston Today For Soccer Play

Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers travel to Evanston today in 4A West soccer play. The Lady Tigers (6-0) are currently tied for the lead in the 4A West with Casper Natrona with 18 conference points. The Evanston girls (0-7) have yet to score a conference point. Match time is 3:00 p.m.
The Tiger boys (4-2) currently stand in third place in the 4A West race with 12 points. Evanston (0-5-0-2) is currently in last place with two points. The boys match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.
Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves are idle today and will resume conference play on Friday when they travel to Evanston.
