Rock Springs URA Announces David Tate As Their Volunteer of the Month

Today the Rock Springs Main Street/URA announced their April Volunteer of the Month, Rock Springs City Councilman David Tate.

According to the press release from the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, “Tate has been a long-time supporter of the redevelopment efforts in Downtown Rock Springs. A life-long resident of Rock Springs, David has deep roots here with many family ties”.

The release pointed out that “David recently scoured stores across Wyoming to find martini glasses for the upcoming ARTini event, set for August 24. Additionally, he made his famous cabbage rolls for last month’s Volunteer Reception and Downtown First Awards”.

In addition to serving on the Rock Springs City Council, Tate is the Director of Community Relations at Western Wyoming Community College and serves on a variety of local boards and committees including International Day, CLG and the Rock Springs Community Chest.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Develop, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.