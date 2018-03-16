Rock Springs Veteran Services Office Set To Move Next Week

The Rock Springs Veteran Services Office will be moving to its new office located at 333 Broadway, Room 231 in Rock Springs on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Veteran Services Officer, Sam Esquibel, the reason for the move is because the current building will be closed.

Esquibel reminds veterans that the Veteran Services Office is there to connect veterans with their earned benefits. There are many updates, so they encourage veterans to come in to visit and review their information learn about new benefits.

The phone number for the Veteran Services Office will remain, 1-307-922-5442.