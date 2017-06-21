Rock Springs Weather Ad Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.