Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.