Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather

Today – A chance of rain and snow before noon, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 10 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – Scattered showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered rain showers before 1 am, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Scattered snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of snow after 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.